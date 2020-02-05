FELONY arrests
Columbus L. Holt, 42, of Paradise, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:04 p.m. Feb. 4 in the 820 block of Plaza Way, Yuba City, on suspicion of felony vandalism. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Brandon L. Bethel, 25, of the 10630 block of Quenell Lane, Dobbins, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 4 in the 10070 block of Marysville Road, Dobbins, on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Ivan Melesio, 23, of Gridley, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:10 a.m. Feb. 4 in the 670 block of Kiley Ave., Yuba City, on suspicion of driving a car without the owner’s consent and abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrests
David E. Schmidt, 65, of the 1740 block of Marin Court, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:10 p.m. Feb. 4. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Zar Cha, 37, of the 2900 block of Kola St., Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:41 p.m. Feb. 3 at his residence. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.