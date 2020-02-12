FELONY arrests
Trevor E. Green, 18, of Plumas Lake, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:11 a.m. Feb. 12 on suspicion of arson. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Alberto Caro Gonzalez, 24, of the 500 block of Evergreen Drive, Wheatland, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 11 in the 510 block of Evergreen Drive on suspicion of burglary and exhibiting or drawing a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI arrests
Carlos Guerrero, 21, of the 1800 block of Current Court, Linda, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:23 p.m. Feb. 10 on Gray Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.