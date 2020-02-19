FELONY arrests
Patrick J. Moore, 36, of the 5900 block of Redburn Ave., Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:38 p.m. Feb. 18 in the 8500 block of La Porte Road, Brownsville, on suspicion of being a former felon or addict in possession of a firearm, possessing ammunition when being prohibited from possessing a firearm, and impersonation. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
David D. Pompey, 53, of the 1900 block of Country Club Court, Linda, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 7:45 p.m. Feb. 18 on Country Club Court on suspicion of rape by force or fear. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Stephan D. Manich, 59, of Pleasant Grove, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:13 p.m. Feb. 18 at his residence on suspicion of possessing a short barreled rifle or shotgun. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Damon L. Perkins, 49, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:58 a.m. Feb. 18 on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer, false personation, and carrying a dirk or dagger. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.