FELONY arrests
Jonathan C. Hubbell, 35, of the 1500 block of Caroleigh Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6 p.m. Jan. 28 on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and buying or receiving a stolen vehicle. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Joseph S. Flores, 18, of the 1700 block of Bay Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:06 a.m. Jan. 28 on suspicion of burglary, robbery, and conspiracy. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Damion A. Weaver, 18, of the 1500 block of Stabler Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:06 a.m. Jan. 28 on suspicion of burglary, robbery, and conspiracy. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.