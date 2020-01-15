FELONY arrests
Michelita M. Taylor, 42, homeless, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 4:05 p.m. Jan. 14 in the 900 block of F St., Marysville, on suspicion of stealing from a dependent adult. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Victor M. Savage, 52, of the 2700 block of Hooper Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:15 p.m. Jan. 14 in the 1600 block of Atlantis Way, Yuba City, on suspicion of transporting methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance for sale. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrests
Shivdeep S. Sandhu, 29, of the 1900 block of Alyssa Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:50 p.m. Jan. 14 at Clint Avenue and Cherry Street, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Virginia L. Beutler, 35, of the 1400 block of Hammonton Smartsville Road, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:35 p.m. Jan. 14. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.