FELONY arrests
Christopher W. Aaberg, 47, of the 420 block of E 13th St., Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:30 a.m. Jan. 22 on Sankey Road, Pleasant Grove, on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possessing ammunition when being prohibited from possessing a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Nickie K. Lodge, 40, of the 1200 block of Casita Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4 p.m. Jan. 21 at her residence on suspicion of abuse. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kevin R. Davis, 32, of the 4400 block of College Way, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:27 a.m. Jan. 21 on suspicion of evading a peace officer in a vehicle and possessing narcotics or controlled substances. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI arrests
Daryle R. Garrett, 62, of Dobbins, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:24 p.m. Jan. 21 on Marysville Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jose B. Romero, 49, of the 2200 block of Leslie Court, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6:38 p.m. Jan. 21. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.