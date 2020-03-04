FELONY arrest
Bryan K. Young, 40, of the 5800 block of Carlson Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4 p.m. March 3 on Highway 99 at Bridge Street on suspicion of transporting methamphetamine and possessing a controlled substance for sale. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrest
Teresa K. Sanchez, 67, of Rio Linda, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:20 p.m. March 3 in the 4900 block of Olivehurst Ave., Olivehurst. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.