FELONY arrests
Teresa R. Megazzi, 58, of Camptonville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8 p.m. March 10 on Highway 20 at Orange Street, Yuba City, on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance while armed and carrying a concealed weapon while not being registered. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Richard A. Webster, 41, of the 1600 block of Stabler Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2 p.m. March 10 in the 700 block of Plumas St. on suspicion of forgery and obtaining the personal identification of another. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Christopher Lovins, 18, of the 1800 block of Hile Ave., Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:05 a.m. March 10 at his residence on suspicion of a false bomb report. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI arrest
Teng Her, 29, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:05 a.m. March 10 on Highway 99 north of Sankey Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.