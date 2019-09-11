FELONY arrests
James A. E. Moore, 35, of the 1600 block of Elm Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:36 p.m. Sept. 10 on Gray Avenue on suspicion of driving a car without consent, possession of a stolen vehicle, and receiving known stolen property. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Robert J. Blankenship, 23, of the first block of Clinton Street, Yuba City, and Justin K. Dobbins, 26, of Elizabeth Drive, Olivehurst, were arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 10 on Alicia Avenue on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent. They were booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jesse T. Wehmann, 21, of the 1500 block of Heather Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:18 p.m. Sept. 10 in the 1500 block of Poole Boulevard on suspicion of spousal abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrests
Richard Chase Jr., 38, of the 5500 block of Alicia Avenue, Linda, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:50 p.m. Sept. 10 on Arboga Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.