FELONY arrests
Michael J. Norberg, 28, of the 1500 block of Bridge St., Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:45 p.m. Dec. 22 at his residence on suspicion of abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Joseph T. Jeffries, 26, of the 1300 block of Plumas St., Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:40 p.m. Dec. 21 at his residence on suspicion of receiving known stolen property. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Sanjit S. Samra, 38, of Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2 a.m. Dec. 21 at his residence on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime or cause great bodily injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Cody J. McConnell, 31, of Gridley, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:12 p.m. Dec. 20 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrests
Jeffrey Ross, 61, of the 130 block of Via Flora, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2 p.m. Dec. 22 on Highway 70. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Leonel Jimenez-Lopez, 18, of the 1700 block of Torry Pine Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:42 p.m. Dec. 21. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.