FELONY ARRESTS
Kylie A. Meck, 18, of the 1900 block of Romero Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:20 p.m. April 13 on Butte House Road on suspicion of robbery. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Steve W. Giboney, 33, of the 2900 block of Hammonton-Smartsville Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:40 p.m. April 13 on Live Oak Boulevard on suspicion of kidnapping and corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Victoria M. Zuniga, 22, of the 800 block of C Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 3:16 a.m. April 12 at her residence on suspicion of cruelty to a child. She was booked into Yuba County Jail
Robert L. Haddix, 39, of the 5500 block of South Gledhill Avenue, Linda, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:20 a.m. April 12 at his residence on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Shane D. Hatfield, 40, of Redding was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 6:30 a.m. April 13 on Highway 65. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.