FELONY ARRESTS
James A. E. Moore Jr., 36, of the 1600 block of Elm Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:25 p.m. April 20 on Cedar Lane on suspicion of robbery. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Tommy Smith, 18, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:30 a.m. April 20 on Palora Avenue on suspicion of driving a car without consent. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Tony D. Kesterson, 29, of the 1400 block of Wescott Road, Colusa, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:17 p.m. April 19 on Highway 70 on suspicion of DUI resulting in injury, felony DUI, and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Melissa K. Miller, 27, of the 800 block of Wilkey Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:24 p.m. April 19 on Alturas Street. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.