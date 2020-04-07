FELONY arrests
Joey R. Velasco, 20, of the 1400 block of Stafford Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:18 p.m. April 6 in the 2000 block of Sicard St., Marysville, on suspicion of burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kalani J. Vera, 18, of B Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:18 p.m. April 6 in the 2000 block of Sicard St., Marysville, on suspicion of burglary. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Robert J. Wentz, 46, of the 7550 block of White Oak Lane, Browns Valley, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:18 p.m. April 6 on suspicion of possessing an assault weapon and possessing a large capacity magazine. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Juan M. Raya Quintana, 20, of the 5260 block of Aspen Way, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:48 a.m. April 6 at 4th Street and D Street, Marysville, on suspicion of being a former felon or drug addict in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Gustavo O. Hernandez, 36, of Pittsburg, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at C Street and 2nd Street on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.