FELONY arrests
Alec J. Bumanglag, 29, of the 1700 block of Sanborn Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:40 p.m. Aug. 5 at his residence on suspicion of receiving known stolen property. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jennifer E. Howard, 36, of Browns Valley, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:53 a.m. Aug. 4 at La Porte Road on suspicion of forgery and receiving known stolen property. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Derek D. Hopkins, 31, homeless, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:25 p.m. Aug. 5 in the 5900 block of Lindhurst Avenue on suspicion of criminal threats, concealing a dirk or dagger, and assault with a deadly weapon not a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Richard L. Mangas, 35, of the 1000 block of Sanborn Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 4:53 p.m. Aug. 5 in the 300 block of 9th Street on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Augusto Guzman-Rodriguez, 44, of the 1600 block of Maplehurst Street, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:34 a.m. Aug. 5 in the 4700 block of Olivehurst Avenue on suspicion of criminal threats and battery with serious bodily injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI arrests
Luis A. Treto, 20, of the 11000 block of Hill Road, Loma Rica, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2 a.m. Aug. 5 at Highway 99 and Hunn Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Miguel A. Rojas-Cifuentes, 39, of Stockton, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:59 p.m. Aug. 4 at Garden Highway. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Segundo C. Cordero-Galvez, 55, of Grass Valley, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:58 p.m. Aug. 4 At Highway 20. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Innessa Kerez, 19, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:05 p.m. Aug. 4 at Beale Air Force Base. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.