FELONY arrests
Lily M. Gomez, 34, of the 400 block of Bird Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:49 p.m. Aug. 19 on Market Street on suspicion of attempted murder. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Nathan L. Mann, 44, of the 2400 block of Hall Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 4:14 p.m. Aug. 19 at his residence on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Sergio A. F. Luna, 37, of the first block of Main Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:50 a.m. Aug. 19 on suspicion of Assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Raymond C. Lincoln, 34, of the 800 block of Jones Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:56 a.m. Aug. 19 at his residence on suspicion of spousal abuse and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrests
Jorge Gomez-Ramirez, 40, of the first block of Taber Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:34 p.m. Aug. 19 on Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Mary L. Sullivan, 59, of Gridley was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:10 p.m. Aug. 18 in the 700 block of Colusa Avenue. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.