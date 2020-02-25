FELONY arrests
Landon R. Malone, 38, of the 780 block of Ainsley Ave., Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:33 p.m. Feb. 24 on Highway 20 on suspicion of abuse and false imprisonment. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Sadillia D. Patterson, 54, of the 3000 block of Nystrom Court, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10 p.m. Feb. 23 at her residence on suspicion of abuse. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrest
Flurim F. Korfmacher, 22, of the 1770 block of Alyssa Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:08 p.m. Feb. 23 on Bridge Street and Walton Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.