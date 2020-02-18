FELONY arrests
Luis Rodriguez, 27, of the 710 block of Olive St., Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:50 p.m. Feb. 17 in the 670 block of Almond St. on suspicion of robbery. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Donovan M. Ellis, 23, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:15 p.m. Feb. 17 in the 750 block of Colusa Ave. on suspicion of carrying a dirk or dagger. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Brent A. Lay, 35, of the 1700 block of Linda Ave., Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:45 p.m. Feb. 17 at Bridge Street and Hughes Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of grand theft. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
James R. Stitt, 32, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:59 p.m. Feb. 17 in the 1400 block of Bridge St. on suspicion of carrying a dirk or dagger.
Rafaela L. Espinoza, 38, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:24 a.m. Feb. 17 in the 1000 block of Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, on suspicion of receiving known stolen property, conspiracy, and identity theft. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Julie I. Casteel, 40, of the 390 block of Grant Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:32 a.m. Feb. 17 in the 370 block of Grant Way on suspicion of receiving known stolen property. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Victor E. Estrada, 26, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9 a.m. Feb. 17 at B Street and Gray Avenue on suspicion of carrying a dirk or dagger. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Paul A. Daniels, of Oroville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9 a.m. Feb. 17 at Tiff’s Market in Live Oak on suspicion of conspiracy, making a fictitious check, receiving known stolen property, and identity theft. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Juan C. Lopez, 29, of Smartsville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:43 a.m. Feb. 13 in the 1600 block of Atlantis Way, Yuba City, on suspicion of possessing a stolen trailer, driving a car without the owner’s consent, and false personation. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.