FELONY arrests
Kishnai D. Smith, 24, of the 1900 block of White Oak Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1 p.m. Feb. 3 on Bridge Street on suspicion of robbery, a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, and criminal conspiracy. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jamie L. Hansen, 40, of the 1050 block of Grand Ave., Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff's Office at 8:45 a.m. Feb. 1 on Highway 70 on suspicion of obstructing or resisting a peace officer, battery against a custodial officer, and assault with chemicals. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Tiffiny L. Pratt, 31, of the 1800 block of Andross Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:46 a.m. Feb. 3 at her residence on suspicion of abuse. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Robert J. Guerrero, 32, of the 1700 block of Rio Vista Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:50 p.m. Feb. 2 at 6th Street and E Street on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI arrest
Henry R. Flores, 36, of the 1100 block of East 17th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:45 p.m. Feb. 3 on Second Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.