DUI arrests
Charles S. Messick, 31, of the 2400 block of Jilla Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 10:22 p.m. Feb. 10 at Yuba Street and E 11th Street. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Melissa A. Bodily, 43, of Colfax, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:59 p.m. Feb. 10 on Highway 20. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jose J. Juarez, 19, of the 5500 block of Alicia Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:24 a.m. Feb. 10. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kendrick M. Dawson, 30, of the 2300 block of N Beale Road, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:40 p.m. Feb. 9. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.