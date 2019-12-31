FELONY arrests
Haley L. Rodriguez, 19, of the 1200 block of N Woods Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:34 p.m. Dec. 30 at her residence on suspicion of abuse. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Rachel Gueyger, 29, of Rio Linda, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:44 p.m. Dec. 30 on suspicion of failing to return a leased vehicle and bringing drugs into jail. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Michael D. Walker, 58, of La Porte, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:46 p.m. Dec. 30 in the 1000 block of Marcia Ave., Yuba City, on suspicion of felony vandalism. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Joel Gamez-Jimenez, 30, homeless, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:48 a.m. Dec. 30 on suspicion of vehicle theft and receiving or buying a stolen vehicle. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jeremy T. Harris, 24, of the 5800 Riverside Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4:16 a.m. Dec. 30 in the 1100 block of N Beale Road, Marysville, on suspicion of possessing a gun silencer and possessing a controlled substance. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI arrests
Kyle R. Self, 34, of the 5500 block of Alicia Ave., Olivehurst, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 2:41 a.m. Dec. 30. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.