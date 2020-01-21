FELONY arrests
Deandry S. Moore, 37, of Antioch, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:41 p.m. Jan. 20 on Highway 99 on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime and burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Eleah J.C. Harris, 25, of Antioch, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:41 p.m. Jan. 20 on Highway 99 on suspicion of burglary, making a fictitious check, and conspiracy to commit a crime. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Timmy W. Lyle, 51, of the 6100 block of Hutton Court, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:39 a.m. Jan. 20 in the 5500 block of Cottonwood Ave., Olivehurst, on suspicion of robbery and possessing narcotics or a controlled substance. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Aubrey L. Brothers, 35, of the 670 block of Shasta St., Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:50 a.m. Jan. 20 at his residence on suspicion of burglary, attempted to prevent a witness or victim from testifying, and threatening to commit a crime or cause great bodily injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Rossible N. Casco Bonilla, 26, of the 4600 block of Olivehurst Ave., Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:42 a.m. Jan. 20 in the 5500 block of Freestone Drive, Marysville, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI arrests
Samuel E. McCauley, 32, of Meadow Vista, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:21 a.m. Jan. 20 on Highway 20. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Marco A. Colorado-Coria, 24, of the 1900 block of 16th St., Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:11 a.m. Jan. 20. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Austin D. Lucindo, 25, of the 1200 block of Pamela Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 3 a.m. Jan. 20 on Highway 20. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Justin R. Dionisio, 30, of the 1800 block of 3rd Ave., Sutter, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:27 p.m. Jan. 19 in the 610 block of Colusa Ave., Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Hector F. Chang III. 24, of the 1700 block of Waterfall Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2 a.m. Jan. 19 on Cobblestone Drive and Grove Avenue, Linda. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.