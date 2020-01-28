FELONY arrests
Allen M. Rivas, 25, of the 1300 block of Hobart Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:46 p.m. Jan. 27 in the 970 block of Lakeport Way, Olivehurst, on suspicion of false imprisonment. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Joel M. Alaniz, 24, of the 1000 block of E 22nd St., Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:05 p.m. Jan. 27 in the 6100 block of Sunshine Ave., Marysville, on suspicion of burglary. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jeremy W. Stover, 29, of the 1100 block of Ramirez St., Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:22 a.m. Jan. 27 on Moore Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and shooting at an inhabited dwelling or vehicle. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Monica Brooks, 55, of Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11 a.m. Jan. 27 in the 970 block of Gray Ave., Yuba City, on suspicion of driving a car without the consent of its owner. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.