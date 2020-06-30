FELONY ARRESTS
Humberto Lopez-Castro, 38, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:50 p.m. June 29 in the 600 block of Colusa Avenue on suspicion of throwing a substance or projectile at a vehicle with intent to do great bodily injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jordan I. Green, 24, of the 2100 block of Sanborn Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:03 a.m. June 29 on suspicion of being in possession of a stolen vehicle and being in possession of metal knuckles. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
John B. Casalong, 36, of the 1800 block of Clark Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:30 p.m. June 28 on Live Oak Boulevard. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.