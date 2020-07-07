FELONY ARRESTS
Travis E. L. Norton, 29, of Chico was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:52 p.m. July 6 on Highway 65 on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, corporal injury, and two counts of DUI with injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Matthew A. Sumait, 45, of the 5900 block of Garden Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 7:38 p.m. July 6 on suspicion of corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jarred D. M. Lavalleur, 25, of Grass Valley was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 6:09 a.m. July 5 on Dunning Avenue on suspicion of corporal injury and battery with serious bodily injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Bethina R. Gallegos, 38, of the 4400 block of College Way, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:12 a.m. July 5 at her residence on suspicion of corporal injury. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Tyler Atwood, 22, of Yuba City was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 10:31 p.m. July 4 on 10th Street on suspicion of vandalism. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
David R. Fowler Jr., 42, of the 1200 block of D Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 10:06 p.m. July 4 on suspicion of concealing a dirk or dagger. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Brandon J. Carper, 37, of Citrus Heights was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 6:38 a.m. July 4 on Country Club Road on suspicion of attempted murder and shooting at an inhabited dwelling or vehicle. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Brandon M. Todd, 25, of the 4400 block of Twain Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 4:44 a.m. July 4 in the 1900 block of McGowan Parkway on suspicion of burglary. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Tiffany D. Burns, 43, and Kasey J. Burns, 37, both of the 9500 block of Joyce Lane, Marysville, were arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:35 a.m. July 4 at their residence on suspicion of corporal injury. They were booked into Yuba County Jail.
Bryan L. Benningfield Jr., 29, of the 4800 block of Fleming Way, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:52 p.m. July 3 on Arboga Road on suspicion of corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Nicole L. Phillips, 29, of the 4800 block of Fleming Way, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:25 a.m. July 3 at her residence on suspicion of corporal injury and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Brian E. Luke, 25, of the 1800 block of Autumnwood Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:07 a.m. July 5 on Ostrom Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.