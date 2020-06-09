FELONY ARREST
Wayne W. Tucker, 28, of the 1200 block of Nadene Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 4:08 p.m. June 8 at his residence on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, and false imprisonment. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Lacee K. Danisan, 35, of the 700 block of Garnet Court, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:49 a.m. June 8 on Gray Avenue. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.