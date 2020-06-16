FELONY ARRESTS
Heidi D. Steele, 34, of the 1400 block of Geary Loop, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:09 p.m. June 15 in the 400 block of D Street on suspicion of DUI and a felony charge of receiving four DUI’s within four years. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jacob L. Keen, 18, of the 3400 block of Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:15 a.m. June 15 at his residence on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Juan Ramirez Jr., 29, of the 1100 block of Grand Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:53 a.m. June 14 in the 4600 block of Amador Avenue on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Jose I. Melo-Leal, 67, of the 2300 block of Walnut Drive, Live Oak, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:57 a.m. June 15 on Highway 70. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Howard S. Schroeder, 41, of Santa Rosa was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:30 p.m. June 14 on Highway 70. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Miguel D. Moran, 24, of Pacifica was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:04 p.m. June 14 on Marysville Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Javier A. Medina, 24, of the 3300 block of David Lane, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:40 a.m. June 14 on Erle Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Mayra Puentes, 28, of Rancho Cordova was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:12 a.m. June 14 on Forty Mile Road. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.