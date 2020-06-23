FELONY ARRESTS
Richard A. Webster, 41, of the 1600 block of Stabler Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:02 a.m. June 23 at his residence on suspicion of burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Brian A. T. Hardwood, 35, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:32 p.m. June 22 in the 1200 block of Stabler Lane on suspicion of making or passing a fictitious check, possession of a forged note and identity theft. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ricardo Guzman, 34, homeless, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 3:55 p.m. June 22 on Ninth Street on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and concealing a dirk or dagger. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Michael A. Knowles, 26, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:40 p.m. June 22 on Sutter Street on suspicion of first-degree robbery and attempted rape. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Michelle Nava, 19, of the 1800 block of Elmer Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:11 a.m. June 22 in the 6000 block of Lindhurst Avenue on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Kida M. Alves, 18, of Orland was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:31 a.m. June 22 on Highway 70. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.