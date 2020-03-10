FELONY arrests
Mason R. Mills, 25, of the 1200 block of Plumas St., Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 5:48 p.m. March 9 on Highway 99 on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance while armed with a firearm, possessing a controlled substance for sale, and receiving known stolen property. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Brandi L. Emerson, 26, of the 5000 block of Lowe Ave., Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:07 p.m. March 9 at Garden Highway and Wilbur Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of possessing narcotics for the purpose of sale, transporting methamphetamine, and possessing a controlled substance for sale. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrest
Johnathon T. Crince, 20, of Oroville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 3:36 a.m. March 9 in the 1200 block of B St., Marysville. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.