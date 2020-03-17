FELONY arrests
Melissa D. Hastings, 35, of the 330 block of Moore Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:50 p.m. March 16 in the 1100 block of Ramirez Street, Marysville, on suspicion of burglary, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and possessing ammunition while being prohibited from possessing a firearm. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Robert Gray, 31, homeless was arrested by NET-5 at 2:30 p.m. March 16 in the 1700 block of Third Avenue, Olivehurst, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.