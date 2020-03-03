FELONY arrests
Nathan M. Salisbury, 21, of the 700 block of Andrew Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:14 a.m. March 2 on suspicion of evading a peace officer, buying or receiving known stolen property, and vehicle theft. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Cassy E. Stone, 26, of Grass Valley, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:18 p.m. March 1 in the 8000 block of Platinum Circle, Smartsville, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Andrew J. Rosas, 44, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:18 a.m. March 2 on suspicion of evading a peace officer. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI arrests
Andrew J. Rosas, 44, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:18 a.m. March 2. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Matthew R. Rutledge, 30, of Oroville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 4:17 p.m. March 1 at 14th and B streets. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.