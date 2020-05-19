FELONY ARREST
Remington Law, 26, of the 8400 block of Smartsville Road, Smartsville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4 p.m. May 18 at his residence on suspicion of corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Jeffrey E. Fridley, 43, of the 1700 block of Maywood Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:05 a.m. May 18. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Pedro F. Alanis Jr., 25, of the 1800 block of Seventh Street, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:35 p.m. May 17. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.