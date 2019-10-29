Felony Arrests
Brandon A. Sears, 20, of the 1700 block of Hammonton-Smartsville Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:45 a.m. Oct. 29 on Linda Avenue on suspicion of concealing a dirk or dagger. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Mickey C. Chittenden, 65, of the 1600 block of A Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 7:29 p.m. Oct. 28 in the 700 block of Fourth Street on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Nicholas B. Martindale, 19, of the 4200 block of Larson Street, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 28 in the 700 block of Yuba Street on suspicion of vandalism. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jonathan T. Wilson, 26, of Stockton was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1 p.m. Oct. 28 in the 1200 block of Colusa Avenue on suspicion of receiving known stolen property. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ace A. Ivy, 54, of the 6700 block of Second Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7:45 a.m. Oct. 28 on Second Street on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI Arrests
Yuriel Martinez, 22, of Stockton was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:22 a.m. Oct. 28 on Queens Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.