FELONY arrests
Allen C. Simmons, 24, homeless, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 5 p.m. Jan. 15 at 10th and F St., Marysville, on suspicion of felony vandalism. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jaspinder S. Grewal, 19, of the 820 block of Mariner Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:25 p.m. Jan. 15 at Sutter Juvenile Probation on suspicion of sexual battery. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Marcus J. Roe, 27, of the 1700 block of Maywood Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:04 p.m. Jan. 15 at his residence on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
John R. Tau, 32, of Coulterville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:09 a.m. Jan. 15 on suspicion of vehicle theft. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Heather D. Belcastro, 40, of the 1400 block of Tradewind Ave., Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:32 p.m. Jan. 14 at her residence on suspicion of driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.