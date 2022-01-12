Friday, January 21:

4pm: Herd Counting - All Teams

5pm: Calcutta of Teams

6pm: Ranch Rodeo - Events include: Team Branding, Sorting, Doctoring, Ranch Horse Competition, Calf Roping, & Ranch Bronc Riding

9pm: Live Entertainment - Pickled Willies

Saturday, January 22:

10am: Finish remaining events of first round.

2pm: Prelims for Jr Dummy Ropers compete for Finals/12 & Under

5:30pm: Jr Dummy Roping Finals / Top 3 in each age group

6pm: Top Six teams come back to Finals

9pm: Live Entertainment – California Country

