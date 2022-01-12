Friday, January 21:
4pm: Herd Counting - All Teams
5pm: Calcutta of Teams
6pm: Ranch Rodeo - Events include: Team Branding, Sorting, Doctoring, Ranch Horse Competition, Calf Roping, & Ranch Bronc Riding
9pm: Live Entertainment - Pickled Willies
Saturday, January 22:
10am: Finish remaining events of first round.
2pm: Prelims for Jr Dummy Ropers compete for Finals/12 & Under
5:30pm: Jr Dummy Roping Finals / Top 3 in each age group
6pm: Top Six teams come back to Finals
9pm: Live Entertainment – California Country