Red Bluff Bull and Gelding Sale Schedule of Events:

Tuesday, Jan. 26

9 a.m. - Sifting and Grading of all range ready calving ease and range ready bulls.

Wednesday, Jan. 27

9 a.m. - Sifting and Grading of all halter calving ease and halter bulls in the Don Smith Pavilion.

12 p.m. - Trade Show Open.

1 p.m. - Working Stock Dogs, presented by Merck - All dogs work outside.

Thursday, Jan. 28

9 a.m. - Geldings shown at halter, followed by Geldings dry, trail and cattle work in the Pauline Davis Pavilion.

9 a.m. - Trade Show Open.

11 a.m. - WVM Internet feeder/female sale in theDon Smith Pavilion.

3 p.m. - Geldings calf branding in the Pauline Davis Pavilion.

5 p.m.-6:15 p.m. - Clinic, presented by Cinch Jeans, Pauline Davis Pavilion.

6:15 p.m. - Geldings - Conformation Horse Selected, followed by Working Stock Dogs, both in the Pauline Davis Pavilion.

Friday, Jan. 29

8 a.m. - Geldings - Cutting, Snaffle Bit/Hackamore, Stock Horse and Team Roping Contests, along with selection of the Craig Owens Ideal Ranch Horse, all in the Pauline Davis Pavilion.

9 a.m. - Trade Show Open.

1 p.m. - Working of Stock Dogs, final round outside.

3:30 p.m. - Sale of Stock Dogs in the Don Smith Pavilion.

5:30 p.m. - Doors open for Gelding Sale, Pauline Davis Pavilion.

5:30 p.m. - Vic Woolery’s Famous Tri-Tip BBQ before and during the Gelding Sale. $10/person. Pauline Davis Pavilion.

6 p.m. - Youth Activities Fund Raffle, Pauline Davis Pavilion.

7 p.m. - Sale of Quarter Horse and Paint Geldings in the Pauline Davis Pavilion. Buyer Pass is $20 - Buyer Pass is available at the gate, online or call the office.

Saturday, Jan. 30

9 a.m. - Trade Show Open.

9:30 a.m. - Sale of all Bulls in the Don Smith Pavilion.

