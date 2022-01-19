Tuesday, Jan. 25
9 a.m. - Sifting and Grading of all range ready calving ease and range ready bulls.
Wednesday, Jan. 26
9 a.m. - Sifting and Grading of all halter calving ease and halter bulls in the Don Smith Pavilion.
12 p.m. - Trade Show Open.
1 p.m. - Working Stock Dogs, presented by Merck
5:30 p.m. - Buyer and Consignor Dinner, $20 a person, BS Casino 7-10 p.m. Tyler Jelly Building
Thursday, Jan. 27
9 a.m. - Geldings shown at halter, followed by Geldings dry, trail and cattle work in the Pauline Davis Pavilion.
9 a.m. - Trade Show Open.
11 a.m. - WVM Internet feeder/female sale in theDon Smith Pavilion.
3 p.m. - Geldings calf branding in the Pauline Davis Pavilion.
5 p.m.-6:15 p.m. - Stockmanship for the Cowboy, Curt Pate Clinic, Pauline Davis Pavilion.
6:30 p.m. - Geldings - Conformation Horse Selected, followed by Working Stock Dogs, both in the Pauline Davis Pavilion.
Friday, Jan. 28
8 a.m. - Geldings - Cutting, Snaffle Bit/Hackamore, Stock Horse and Team Roping Contests, along with selection of the Craig Owens Ideal Ranch Horse, all in the Pauline Davis Pavilion.
9 a.m. - Trade Show Open.
1 p.m. - Working of Stock Dogs, final round
3:30 p.m. - Sale of Stock Dogs in the Don Smith Pavilion.
5:30 p.m. - Doors open for Gelding Sale, Pauline Davis Pavilion.
5:30 p.m. - Vic Woolery’s Famous Tri-Tip BBQ before and during the Gelding Sale. $10/person. Pauline Davis Pavilion.
6 p.m. - Youth Activities Fund Raffle, Pauline Davis Pavilion.
7 p.m. - Sale of Quarter Horse and Paint Geldings in the Pauline Davis Pavilion. Buyer Pass is $20 - Buyer Pass is available at the gate, online or call the office.
Saturday, Jan. 29
9 a.m. - Trade Show Open.
9:30 a.m. - Sale of all Bulls in the Don Smith Pavilion
7 p.m. - Red Bluff Bucking Battle; followed by party and dance - Pre-Sale General Admission: $30/person, $35 at the door; Arena Floor Seating Pre-Sale $40/person, $45 at the door; V.I.P. Premier Seating, Reception, Appetizers: Pre-Sale $80, $85 at the door.-