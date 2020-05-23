Work is underway on a vacant building on Stabler Lane in Yuba City to turn it into a psychiatric health and mental health rehabilitation center that will serve patients from throughout the north state.
Provided at the renovated facility will be therapeutic and rehabilitation services in a non-hospital, 24-hour setting for adults who are experiencing psychiatric emergencies or other acute or subacute mental health challenges. The building will include up to 60 units licensed by the state, as well as some outpatient services on site. About 20 percent of the facility’s clientele will be from the Yuba-Sutter area, while the rest will come from up to 25 other contracting counties around the region.
Hilbers Inc. is in charge of the renovation work at 1251 Stabler Lane. The facility was originally built in 1989 and served as a psychiatric hospital up until it closed in 2008.
“We are in the middle of a full-blown remodel,” said Kurt Hilbers, president of Hilbers Inc.
The $2 million worth of renovation work has been ongoing since Hilbers Inc. received a building permit from the city on May 5. Ben Moody, director of Development Services for Yuba City, said inspections to date include frame, underfloor plumbing and foundation, with plans for the kitchen area anticipated to be submitted in the coming weeks.
Having been vacant for years, the construction crew had to bring the facility up to current code and accessibility standards. Crews have made various floor plan and structural changes, replaced interior finishes, made landscaping improvements, and updated mechanical, plumbing and electrical systems. There are also plans to upgrade the facility’s fire, alarm and sprinkler systems, Hilbers said.
The 51,000-square-foot facility will be run by Willow Glen Care Center and North Valley Behavioral Health, according to Appeal archives. It will include indoor and outdoor activity space, more than 30 semi-private bedrooms with showers, dining space, activity/group rooms and office spaces, in addition to multiple outdoor patio spaces.
As part of the agreement with the city, the facility will be locked with 24/7 staff providing care, supervision and security for patients – there will be a maximum of 50 staff members on site at any given time.
“Our goal is to complete the work sometime in July,” Hilbers said.