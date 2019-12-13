Happening today: Do you love a parade? Here’s a good one
“It’s always a good time,” said Dennise Burbank, president of SoYouCan and parade organizer. “If you don’t have the holiday spirit yet, this should get it for you!”
The 51st annual Olivehurst Christmas Parade is today at 11 a.m. on Olivehurst Avenue between Fifth and Ninth Avenues in Olivehurst. Spectators will line the avenue as floats, school bands, youth organizations, fire engines and Santa traverse the main street.
Sponsored by the local non-profit agency SoYouCan, the parade has become a holiday tradition for many families in the area. This year’s theme is “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”
According to Burbank, about 25 float entries were registered as of Wednesday, but registration is open up until parade time.
– Lynzie Lowe, llowe@appealdemocrat.com
Safe Driving: Don’t drive drunk – they’ll be watching
The Yuba City Police Department announced from now through New Year’s Day, more officers will be on patrol looking for people driving while under the influence, according to a news release.
“Unfortunately, this time of year is when we see more people driving impaired,” Yuba City Police Department Sgt. Kim Slade said. “There is no excuse for driving after drinking or using drugs that impair. There are many ways to get home safely without driving.”
The department also announced it will set up a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint on Dec. 20 from 8 p.m.-1 a.m. at an undisclosed location in Yuba City.
“Driving under the influence” can mean alcohol, prescription medication, over-the-counter drugs and marijuana, especially when used with alcohol or other drugs, the release said.
Funding for additional personnel is from a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
– David Wilson, dwilson@appealdemocrat.com
Your Comments: What needs fixing up around here?
As election time nears, there will be talk about what needs fixing. So we’re asking: How are local streets, roads and highways, in your assessment? What about other city, county or local government infrastructure?
A few of the replies:
– Tosha Levally: Cedar Lane needs a new road. The buses have the road really tore up. And maybe put in sidewalks so the kids do not have to walk in the road to get to school.
– Debi Brumfield: Here in Yuba County we need 5th street fixed before they buy the Plumas Lake Golf Course.
– Plumas Lake HOA: Most of Marysville needs a giant wrecking ball to tear down the dilapidated buildings.