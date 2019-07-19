COMPETTION:
Marysville vs. Yuba City pie eating
City council members Bruce Buttacavoli of Marysville and Manny Cardoza of Yuba City are set to competitively snarf down as much pie as possible at 1:30 p.m. today in downtown Marysville.
– “... This is like the Big-Little game for old guys and YC will kick butt again! I hate to pick on a rookie but he’ll be all jammed up after I cobbler him!” said Cardoza.
– “... My determination is to take out YC just like the Big-Little games (I believe the record ...was led by the Orange and Black), so stick a peach in that pie hole…!”
The 20th annual Peach Festival continues today with a peach and pancake breakfast near the Silver Dollar from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.; a 5K run/walk at 8 a.m.; live music starting at 1 p.m.; awards at 2 p.m.; and more until 10 p.m.
PRIORITIES:
Dealing with drought, fire and floods
Editor’s Note: We’ve been asking area leaders to share, in their own words, what they view as their top priorities.
Who: “I am Yuba County Supervisor Randy Fletcher, a small business owner and 20-plus-year law enforcement veteran. I represent Yuba County’s 5th District, covering everything north of Hwy 20. My district is over twice the size of the other four districts combined!”
Recent times: “Since I took office, our district has been hit hard, experiencing the worst droughts and wildfires in recorded history. I strive every day to use my time to the fullest to help our residents recover, prevent future disasters, and thrive.
My top priorities are flood safety, creating fire-safe communities and shutting down large illegal marijuana grows.
For more on Randy Fletcher’s priorities, see page 2.
COMMENTS:
Closure of Gauche Aquatic Park’s pool
We asked our Facebook friends what their thoughts were about the recent announcement that the Gauche Park pool would close five months per year due to budget concerns. A sampling:
– Linda Baker: I have been a season pass holder for years. My grandchildren love joining me there. Using season passes and the 10 ticket passes reduces admission to no more than $4 per person. If you arrive at the start of a session you have 2 1/2 hours to enjoy the spray ground, pools and slide. A movie on bargain Tuesday is $5.75. ...To me this is a community “quality of life “ issue.
– Holly Magiera: I know a lot of people love this pool but I only took my kids there once. I wasn’t told that the pool had a time limit. I was charged a hefty amount and we only got an hour’s worth of swim time. ... Maybe shutting it down for 5 months is the answer to reduce costs.