FASHION:
What are the real cowboys/girls wearing?
Cathy Hollis, sales associate at Cotton's Cowboy Corral in Marysville, said she wears cowgirl fashion every day because it's comfortable and dressy.
“It's all about the Wrangler jeans and plaid shirts,” Hollis said. “But it's just like any other fashion -- things change and trend.”
With the 86th annual Marysville Stampede happening this weekend, locals have been flocking to clothing stores for gear that fits the scene.
“It's been busy all day with people shopping for boots,” said Allison Sutton, another associate at the Corral. She said wearing boots to the rodeo protects feet.
James Oldham, supervisor at Yuba City's Boot Barn, said it's always busy during rodeo time. He said there's a huge variety of gear to choose from that will be appropriate for this weekend's events.
–Veronica Catlin, vcatlin@appealdemocrat.com.
SURVEY SEZ:
Rank the 'guitar wizard' finalists
Respondents to the Appeal's "Guitar Virtuosos" survey were offered several lists of famous rock and blues guitarists and asked to pick their favorites. We're now inviting readers to rank the 11 finalists. Included in the list: Jimi Hendrix, Carlos Santana, Jerry Garcia, BB King, Prince, Pete Townshend, David Gilmour, Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page, Eddie Van Halen, Stevie Ray Vaughan.
We're doing the survey in recognition of the impending opening of the new Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain near Wheatland. Hard Rock venues are liberally decorated with rock memorabilia and ephemera ... let's see if any of our favorite guitarists are represented at the new casino.
To help with the final ranking, go to: www.surveymonkey.com/r/GuitarWizard.
LATER TODAY:
Help REST provide rest for homeless
Nick Anderson, director of Yuba-Sutter's non-profit Regional Emergency Shelter team, said he moved back after being away 13 years and noticed a drastic increase in homelessness.
“I grew up in Yuba City so I see how different things are,” Anderson said. That inspired him to be a part of REST, which, in partnership with some 20 local churches, will have its ninth luau fundraiser today from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Yuba City High School's multipurpose room. Proceeds help provide shelter during December to April when it's the coldest and rainiest. "One day we hope to be able to provide shelter all year long,” Anderson said.
Admission for the luau is $20 and tickets can be purchased at the door – adults for $20 and $10 for children. For more information call 683-2274 or e-mail restdirector@ysmail.com
–Veronica Catlin, vcatlin@appealdemocrat.com.