Editor’s Note:To anchor our Thanksgiving and Black Friday editions, we asked reporters to go out and find local folks who have been around the track a time or two and are willing to share some reflections on life and living in Yuba-Sutter-Colusa.
Britney Melchor, Marysville Police Department Dispatch and Records Manager
As the point of first contact, Britney Melchor, dispatch and records manager for the Marysville Police Department, said she must remain the calm within the chaos during emergency situations.
“You’re the person that picks up the phone when people are going through a difficult situation,” said Melchor. “You take on all that raw emotion.”
Melchor said the hardest part about her job has been trying to navigate that emotion and paint a picture of the situation for her colleagues responding to the scene.
“You’re there to help reassure and support both the caller and the responders,” said Melchor. “You’ve got to stay cool, calm and collected so you can figure out what is going on.”
Melchor said she has worked as a dispatcher for the department for the last seven years, first as a part-timer before working her way into a full-time gig and eventually management.
During this season of gratitude, Melchor said she is thankful not just for her family and friends, but also for the great group of co-workers she works alongside.
“They are not just co-workers,” said Melchor. “They have become my second family.”
According to Melchor, she is “super close” with her co-workers, and that closeness has developed strong communication among them, which lessens the stress of her position.
Melchor also said she is thankful to be in a position where she can still learn from both her subordinates and superiors.
“Law enforcement changes daily,” said Melchor. “It’s exciting and it definitely keeps you on your toes.”
Melchor said during the holiday season her interaction with the community feels that much more personal.
“Closer to the holidays, you really feel a more personal connection,” said Melchor. “You feel it in your heart. I feel like we make a bigger impact around the holidays.”