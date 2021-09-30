The Yuba College football team is still working for its first win this season.
The 49ers are scheduled to strap it up again at home, beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday against Merced (2-2). Merced defeated Los Medanos and De Anza College on the road.
Yuba (0-2) came close to a win two weeks ago, but fell to San Jose City College, 24-14, at home.
Kyle Hu, formerly of Yuba City High School, was one of two quarterbacks to receive snaps. Hu completed five of eight passes for 30 yards and threw an interception. He also ran for 11 yards on five attempts in the loss.
Hu played alongside Isaiah Valdez, who went 1-for-7 passing for 22 yards and tossed a touchdown to Da’markasay Davis. The score came early in the second quarter, cutting Yuba’s deficit in half at 13-7.
San Jose scored on the ensuing possession when Jared Julian hit Tyson Bochert on a 16-yard touchdown strike, pushing the lead back to double digits.
Yuba answered once more in the quarter on a Saveon Edwards 16-yard run. Edwards finished tied for the team-lead in rushing with 64 yards, but Yuba would not score again in the second half.
Defensively, Mario Ayotte and Jacob Wagner each collected seven tackles, while Ayotte forced a fumble.