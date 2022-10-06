AlecFlores.jpg

Yuba City High junior Xavier Butler displays a tattoo to commemorate Alec Flores who was killed by a drunk driver three years ago today. Butler is one of 213 scholarship recipients named in honor of Flores and the Alec Flores Youth Sports Scholarship Corporation. 

 Jeff Larson/Appeal-Democrat

The 10 For Alec Challenge will begin today (Friday) commemorating the third anniversary of the death of Alec Flores, who was killed by a drunk driver as he walked to school on Oct. 7, 2019.

The challenge, which runs through Oct. 17, invites participants to make a video/show a picture of someone doing 10 jumping jacks, pushups or anything in a group of 10, and then share or post it on social media with the hashtag #10ForAlec. At the end, the participant can nominate someone else, according to the Flores family.

