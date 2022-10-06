The 10 For Alec Challenge will begin today (Friday) commemorating the third anniversary of the death of Alec Flores, who was killed by a drunk driver as he walked to school on Oct. 7, 2019.
The challenge, which runs through Oct. 17, invites participants to make a video/show a picture of someone doing 10 jumping jacks, pushups or anything in a group of 10, and then share or post it on social media with the hashtag #10ForAlec. At the end, the participant can nominate someone else, according to the Flores family.
Each challenge participant is encouraged to donate $10.
Since the creation of the Alec Flores Youth Sports Scholarship Corporation, 213 scholarships have been awarded since March 2021, according to Tara Repka Flores, Alec’s mother and vice president of operations for AFYSSC.
The total scholarship value has reached $60,278.
For the first time this year, an in-person 10-lap fun run will also be held as part of the 10 For Alec Challenge, taking place on Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Yuba City High School track beginning at 10 a.m.
Pre-registration and donations of $10 are encouraged.
Checks can also be mailed to Alec Flores Youth Sports Scholarship Corporation (AFYSSC), addressed to Tara Repka Flores at 1282 Stabler Lane, Suite 630-334, Yuba City, CA 95993.
For a more in-depth look at the AFYSSC, visit the November edition of the Prospect magazine.