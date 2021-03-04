Yuba College has opted into athletic competition for its late-spring sports season that includes baseball, softball and men’s and women’s track and field
Under the California Community College Athletic Association contingency plan, competition cannot begin prior to April 10, according to Yuba College Athletic Director Erick Burns.
Burns said all three sports will have condensed seasons. Baseball is looking at possibly 20 games against Bay Valley competition and beyond.
Softball, Burns said, may have to play a large percentage of its schedule outside the Bay Valley, because only three teams have opted into the contingency’s late spring plan.
In conference play, the teams will become familiar with each other once games begin, Burns said.
For track and field, Burns said a typical 10-meet season will likely be cut in half this year.
He said Yuba track is looking at about five or six meets featuring a small number of schools.
Burns said fans will not be allowed at any spring athletic contests in 2021.
“We can’t have people showing up,” he said.
As far as testing is concerned, Yuba College has agreed to terms with an outside company to do all of its COVID-19 nasal swab tests for all the athletes, coaches and personnel.
Burn said the state requires 25 to 50 percent of the athletes to be tested each week.
“We’re trying to mitigate cost, maximize safety,” said Burns regarding testing.
More information on scheduling will be available at a later date.