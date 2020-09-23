The end of the month SAYlove community clean-up will have a slightly different twist to it on Saturday with the addition of the Yuba College women’s soccer team coming to help clean-up Yuba-Sutter.
Yuba College women’s soccer coach Cristina Baggio said due to COVID protocols about half her team will participate on Saturday with SAYlove beginning at 7:30 a.m. at Hope Point Nazarene Church in Yuba City.
The event always begins at Hope Point and travels to a variety of areas in need of clean-up.
Baggio said she encouraged her team to be a part of the monthly clean-up because it’s important to make community public appearances, especially in hard times like Yuba-Sutter and the world are experiencing right now.
“They love to help and I think it’s important for us to be a part of a community in a time of need,” she said.
On Monday, the Yuba soccer team volunteered at the food bank helping distribute food necessities to between 350 and 400 local families.
It was a drive through model, Baggio said, where about 130 cars were served.
The next food distribution event will be in October when the Yuba soccer team will help distribute necessities to Richland families.
The event begins at 1 p.m.