Meet us in West Virginia.
How’s that for an odd phrase when it comes to a 49ers’ game plan, in the ever-odd year of 2020?
That is the 49ers’ prescription for tight end George Kittle, who will miss only the fourth game of his career Sunday, when they play without their injured All-Pro against the New York Jets.
The 49ers are leaving Kittle behind to undergo rehab on his left-knee sprain as they head back east for a 10-day trip. He is to join them next week at The Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia, where they will bunker before their Week 3 game at the New York Giants.
“If it was just the normal person, we probably would have ruled him out earlier in the week, but we never do that with George,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “If he’s not going to play, better to leave him here for rehabs. He’ll meet us in West Virginia.