River Valley High football closed out its condensed home schedule on Friday when Bella Vista came to town looking to finally put an end to that program-long 44-game losing streak.
RV showed early on that it wasn’t having any of Bella Vista’s wishes, scoring four plays into its initial drive with the first of three touchdown runs from George Baker, setting the tone for a long night for the Broncos.
RV went on to win its senior night, 42-14.
“A great way for the seniors to go out, very proud of the way we were fighting in practice,” RV co-head coach Brennan McFadden said. “I am very proud of our boys.”
Baker scored three times in the first half (all runs), secured an interception and collected multiple open-field tackles from his linebacker spot.
The 5-foot-10 junior helped carry RV to a 2-2 record heading into its final game of the spring football season next week at Woodcreek.
“George is a stud for us he had a very good sophomore year and (this spring),” McFadden said. “We’re very lucky that we get him for another year.”
Bella Vista (0-2) had its best chance to score in the first half late in the second quarter following multiple first down receptions to get within the RV 15 with under 2 minutes left. But on a fourth-and-three quarterback Ian James high-arching pass into the back end zone was picked off by Pablo Arana for the second of three Bella Vista first-half turnovers.
RV nearly scored again when Baker immediately busted off a 40-yard run to get within striking distance with 1 minute, 38 seconds to go.
RV scored three more times in the second half to put the finishing touches on the rout.
The Broncos have had a rough spring having to go into a 10-day COVID protocol, according to McFadden.
Durham at East Nicolaus
East Nicolaus is still looking for its first win under head coach Kramer Hagan as Durham blasted the Spartans at home, 35-13 Friday.
The Spartans (0-2) have now lost three Northern Section games since 2015.
East Nic trailed 28-0 before finally getting on the board in the third quarter when Matthew Hintz returned a fumble 65 yards for a touchdown.
Normally a program that goes for two, East Nic kicked the PAT, cutting the deficit to 28-7.
Late in the third, the Spartan defense came up big after Isaac Roccucci intercepted a Durham pass to get the hosts the ball back.
The ensuing drive would stall and East Nic would head into the fourth down 21.
Gridley at Corning
Gridley rolled Corning on the road 34-7 to improve to 2-1 this spring.
The Bulldogs travel to Orland next week.
Las Plumas at Wheatland
Wheatland dropped its third straight of the spring, 46-7 to Las Plumas.
Coby Grant scored the lone touchdown for the Pirates (0-3).
Wheatland travels to winless East Nicolaus next week.
Paradise at Pierce
Pierce was within a score of perennial section champion Paradise through the third before the Bobcats turned it up, en route to a 31-21 road victory.
Eduardo Ambriz completed a 47-yard touchdown in the second, while quarterback Eduardo Paiz found Luke Voorhees on a 76-yard scoring pass play to keep Pierce within reach. Justin Mathews opened the second half with a 79-yard kickoff return.
Pierce dropped its first game this spring, falling to 2-1. The Bears host Durham (3-1) next week.