League basketball awards continue to be doled out this week, with the release of the prep varsity boys postseason honors.
In the Butte View League, regular season champion Gridley (22-9) was represented by MVP Grant Tull; Cameron Erickson; and Tony Murrillo; while Sutter and Wheatland each received a pair of honors.
Sutter, which split with Gridley and finished second in league, had Ayden Hursky and Casey Becker earn all-league spots.
Wheatland’s Tanner McAdams and Jacob McDaniel were all-league selections for the Pirates.
In the Sacramento Valley League first-place finisher Pierce (28-5) stole the show with four selections, topped by MVP Justin Matthews, joining all-league honorees Eduardo Paiz; Daniel Medina; and Alex High.
Runner-up Colusa earned a pair of awards with Cole Simmons and Mason Saso each making the postseason all-SVL team.
Esaias Arredondo, of Live Oak rounded out the area nods. East Nicolaus advanced all the way to the Northern Section Division V title game out of the Mid Valley League. The co-MVL regular season champion was represented by league MVP David Earhart, alongside all-league players Kent Earhart; Gavin McAuliff; and Connor Timmons.
The Spartans finished the year 20-10.
Biggs, led by all-league players Blake McLean and Gregg Slusser, placed third in the Mountain Valley League at (7-3 MVL, 11-15).