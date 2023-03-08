The spring season has kicked off across the mid-valley, with baseball, softball, volleyball, golf and other sports having played matches and contests already.
While MaxPreps.com has yet to compile a full 2023 computerized poll due to the limited sample size, some of the mid-valley has already earned wins that could have an impact in the poll in the next few weeks.
Baseball in the Sac-Joaquin Section has a limited poll up, while softball has yet to rank teams due to the minimum requirement, according to MaxPreps.com via a release.
MaxPreps’ rankings algorithm requires a minimum number of games before it can accurately rank teams according to its system.
In its rankings system, MaxPreps does not poll coaches, sportswriters or fans, nor does it make any judgments on any individual teams. Prior season history, school size and comments on message boards are not considered in the MaxPreps computer rankings.
MaxPreps stated in a release that the system utilizes the huge number of games stored in the MaxPreps database. Generally, the more a team wins the higher the ranking, MaxPreps stated.
However, the system takes into account quality wins (against other highly-ranked opponents) and strength of schedule, MaxPreps stated.
Other factors that will affect the rankings are times when MaxPreps has incomplete or inaccurate information. MaxPreps will correct errors when they are reported.
To report a score, visit the team’s MaxPreps page.
Final 2022 rankings
Marysville, which has started 2023 off at 1-2, finished last year as one of the best Sac-Joaquin teams in the area. The Indians, which fell in the SJS D-IV final a year ago, had a final total SJS ranking of 32 – two spots ahead of Yuba City.
The Honkers, off to a 2-0 start after wins over No. 5 McClatchy and Woodland, have stockpiled a tough nonconference schedule in their first month. After a win over McClatchy, Yuba City ends the week against last year’s top-ranked Whitney Wildcats on the road Friday at 3:30 p.m. Whitney was 28-6 a year ago and finished one spot ahead of Woodcreek (25-3), a team that Yuba City will also face multiple times in the Capital Valley Conference.
Roseville, another team that Yuba City will face in CVC play this spring, finished 2022 No. 27 in the MaxPreps section poll.
SJS softball
Marysville led the area in the 2022 Sac-Joaquin poll at No. 17 following a trip to the D-IV final. Marysville finished 20-5 and returns one of the top players in the section in Jenissa Conway. The Michigan-bound senior hit .567 with a .698 on-base percentage and eight home runs and 24 stolen bases as a junior.
Marysville (0-1) is out of the area this weekend before returning home Tuesday to take on Oakmont, a top-50 team in the SJS, at home beginning at 3:30 p.m.
Marysville absorbs two of the best teams in the Northern Section into the Pioneer Valley League this year. Wheatland (27-5) and last year’s Northern California Division III state champion Sutter (31-1) each join the PVL league format. Marysville and Sutter first meet in Sutter on March 22 at 4 p.m.
Sutter kicked off its 2023 season late Wednesday in a game against Las Plumas. On March 15, Sutter opens league at Center in Antelope beginning at 4 p.m.
Yuba City, a team off to a 1-0 start in 2023 after a 16-4 win over McClatchy, finished No. 43 in the rankings last year. After an out of the area tournament this weekend, Yuba City opens CVC action at home against a reigning top-25 section team, Woodcreek, beginning at 4 p.m. on March 21.
NSCIF baseball
Colusa, last year’s NorCal D-IV runner-up at 33-1, has opened 2023 at 1-1. The RedHawks opened its Mike West two-day Invitational late Wednesday and will open Sac Valley League action at home against Durham Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Colusa was No. 2 in the final 2022 NSCIF MaxPreps poll while Durham was No. 10.
Mid-valley roundup
Boys golf
River Valley is off to a 2-0 start with wins over Laguna Creek, 235-252 and Antelope in league, 249-298.
Mark Biggins led the way with a 41 on the front nine against Laguna Creek.
Against Antelope, Albert Tang and Mark Biggins each shot 45 on the front nine at Peach Tree Golf and Country Club in Marysville.
Boys volleyball
Wheatland 3, Bear River 0
Wheatland Union High improved to 3-1 overall with a straight-set win over Bear River Tuesday.
The Pirates are 2-1 in the PVL.
