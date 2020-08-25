The Oakland A’s beat the Texas Rangers, 10-3, Tuesday night in Arlington. The A’s move to 21-10 on the season.
Racking up HBP
The A’s entered Tuesday’s game having been hit by pitches 21 times. Somehow, that ranked for third-most in baseball.
They came away with three more.
The first one was scary. Rangers starter Kyle Gibson struck Matt Chapman in the helmet, on the ear flap. After trainers checked him out, Chapman took his base and stayed in the game for the duration.
The next two played roles in a few of the A’s crooked number innings. Tony Kemp, hit in the back of his foot to lead off the fifth, would score on Marcus Semien’s fifth home run of the season, a two-run shot that extended the A’s 5-1 lead.
Ian Gibaut hit Mark Canha with a pitch in the eighth inning, allowing the A’s seventh run to score and setting up Stephen Piscotty for his bases-clearing double to extend the A’s lead to 10-3.
